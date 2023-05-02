Driver Injured in Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in South Philly

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a driver was injured by a bullet fired during a road rage shooting that happened on I-95 on Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened just before 8:45 p.m. when the driver was, allegedly, involved in -- what police considered -- a "road rage incident" that cumulated into a shooting when the driver of an older model, white Volvo produced a firearm and shot into the victim's vehicle.

The incident, officials said, happened as these vehicles were traveling northbound along I-95 at the Bartram Avenue on-ramp, not far from the airport in South Philadelphia.

A bullet hole could be seen in the driver's side window of the victim's vehicle on Monday night as officers investigated the scene.

The victim, police said, suffered a graze wound across their arm.

Police are on the lookout for the individual who is alleged to have fired a gun during this incident. After the shooting, the gunman's vehicle fled northbound on I-95, investigators said.

Officers said he is believed to be a black man with dreadlocks who was driving a white, older model, cloth-top convertible Volvo sedan, likely a Volvo C70, at the time of the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.