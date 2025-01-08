Arrest made in July 2024 slaying of worker at Northeast Philly convenience store

On Wednesday, about six months after a worker was shot and killed inside a convenience store in Northeast Philadelphia, police officials announced that they have a person in custody in connection to the slaying.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police officials said that officers had apprehended 43-year-old Siddeeq Shakoor in connection with the July 11, 2024 slaying of Kenneth Kennedy-McLeod, 37, as he worked at a convenience store in Northeast Philly.

Shakoor, officials said, has been charged with murder, robbery and other offenses.

Léelo en español aquí

In the incident in which Shakoor is now charged, officials said, Kennedy-McLeod -- who customers said ran the store -- was found shot to death, and his body was surrounded by cash taken from the register inside the store.

Police initially called the slaying part of a robbery, but, a police official later suggested the shooting may have been targeted.

In an interview with NBC10, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said that Kennedy-McLeod -- known to people in the neighborhood as "Flock" -- was shot twice and there was evidence at the scene that showed a weapon was fired at least five times during this incident.

Also, Shakoor is the second person arrested in this incident.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 37-year-old Kharee Simmons was arrested in West Philadelphia for his suspected involvement in this slaying, as well.

Simmons was charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy and theft, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.