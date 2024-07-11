Northeast Philly store clerk shot, killed in what police say was likely robbery that escalated

A worker was found shot to death, surrounded by cash taken from the register inside a Northeast Philadelphia store in what police called a likely robbery early Thursday.

A woman flagged down a Philadelphia police officer around 12:30 a.m. on July 11, 2024, to alert the officer that a man was shot inside the Frankford Convenience Store along Pratt Street, near Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"The officer immediately went to that location, entered the store and found a male laying on the floor of the store in the employee section," Small said.

The unresponsive man was bleeding from his shoulder and torso, Small said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

That officer with some other officers rushed the man to a nearby hospital, but it was too late, Small said. The man died a short time later.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police officers investigating the scene found the cash register open and several bills near where the worker was found.

It appeared possible that "this may have been a robbery that escalated to a homicide," Small said.

Investigators found evidence that at least five shots were fired in the store, Small said.

Police planned to use surveillance video from inside and outside the store in their search for the killer.

Entering Thursday, at least 135 homicides have happened in Philadelphia this year, according to police data. That's down 41% from last year and the lowest year-to-date homicide total since 2016.