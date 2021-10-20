Arrest Made in Another Assault at SEPTA Station in Upper Darby

A week after police say a man raped a woman on a SEPTA train, an arrest was made in connection to another assault at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

SEPTA confirmed with NBC10 that an unidentified man was taken into custody Wednesday night for an “assault investigation.” They did not reveal additional details however.

The arrest occurred a week after a woman was raped on a SEPTA Market-Frankford elevated train at the 69th Street Terminal. In that incident, police said other riders looked on or recorded the attack on their cellphones but failed to call 911.

A homeless man was arrested in connection to that attack.

Police are also investigating another incident in which a man, who was caught on surveillance video, robbed a 16-year-old at knifepoint at the Race-Vine Station on the Broad Street Line Tuesday afternoon.