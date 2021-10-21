No Proof Anyone ‘Callously' Took Video of Rape on SEPTA Train, DA Says

Passengers did not sit around and record cellphone video of a rape aboard a SEPTA train for their own gratification without contacting authorities, Delaware County’s top prosecutor said Thursday.

The revelation from District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer runs counter to the police narrative of the rape on a SEPTA Market-Frankford elevated train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby. Police said in that case that passengers took cellphone video without calling 911 before a SEPTA employee called police.

“There is a narrative out there that people sat there on the El train and watched this transpire and took videos of it for their own gratification,” Stollsteimer said using the nickname for the Market-Frankford line. “That is simply not true. It did not happen. We have security video from septa that shows that is not the true narrative.”

In fact, Stollsteimer said, SEPTA security video shows a handful of people who were getting on and off the train had observed different parts of the rape. Two people may have recorded video of the rape on their cellphone, one of whom “probably” alerted SEPTA of the attack, Stollsteimer said.

Fiston Ngoy, 35, was arrested in the case.

Both SEPTA and Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt had said people watched the attack and took cellphone video of the attack without intervening. However, Bernhardt stood alongside Stollsteimer on Thursday, with Stollsteimer placing the blame for misinformation on SEPTA.

