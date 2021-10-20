Man Wanted in Knifepoint Robbery of Girl, 16, at Philly SEPTA Station

SEPTA police are searching for a man who they say robbed a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint at a Philadelphia subway station Tuesday afternoon.

The alleged robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Race-Vine Station on the Broad Street Line, SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said. After the robbery, the man hopped on a southbound train and exited at City Hall Station before boarding a westbound route 13 trolley, Busch said.

The girl did not sustain serious injuries, Busch added. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call SEPTA Police at 215-580-8111.

SEPTA Transit Police Department

The attack comes days after a woman was raped on a SEPTA Market-Frankford elevated train in Upper Darby. In that incident, police said other riders looked on or recorded the attack on their cellphones but failed to call 911.

A suspect, identified as Fiston Ngoy, 35, who is believed to be a homeless, was arrested about three minutes later at the 69th Street Transportation Center, investigators said. He is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts, according to Delaware County court records.

SEPTA has encouraged riders to immediately call 911 if they witness a crime.