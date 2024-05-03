Delaware

Del. police are looking for a car with North Carolina plates that was stolen with the owner still inside

The vehicle is a gray or light blue colored Mitsubishi Outlander with North Carolina license plates "JLF6515," police said

By Emily Rose Grassi

Gray or light blue Mitsubishi Outlander with North Carolina license plates
New Castle County Police

Police in New Castle County, Delaware, are searching for a vehicle that was possibly carjacked with a victim still inside the car, officials said.

The vehicle in question is a gray or light blue colored Mitsubishi Outlander with North Carolina license plates "JLF6515," police said.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of Clinton Court and Bristol Way in the Bedford Park Townhouses after a witness reported an armed man carjacking a woman, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The witness told police that the woman was still inside the vehicle when the suspect drove away in the Mitsubishi, according to officials.

If you have any information, please contact police at 302-573-2800 or call 9-1-1 right away.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

first alert traffic Apr 20

Block parties, run, regatta lead to weekend road closures in Philly

Blue Cross Broad Street Run Apr 29

Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run: Your guide for 2024 race weekend

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us