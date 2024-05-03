Police in New Castle County, Delaware, are searching for a vehicle that was possibly carjacked with a victim still inside the car, officials said.

The vehicle in question is a gray or light blue colored Mitsubishi Outlander with North Carolina license plates "JLF6515," police said.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of Clinton Court and Bristol Way in the Bedford Park Townhouses after a witness reported an armed man carjacking a woman, police said.

The witness told police that the woman was still inside the vehicle when the suspect drove away in the Mitsubishi, according to officials.

If you have any information, please contact police at 302-573-2800 or call 9-1-1 right away.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.