DA to Give Update on Deadly Shooting of Man by Police in Allentown

Weeks after an Allentown police officer shot and killed an armed man who police said fired at officers, one of whom was hit by a projectile but was uninjured, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office is expected to reveal its findings in the deadly shooting.

District Attorney Jim Martin is holding a news conference around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to announce a decision about the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Xavier Arnold of Coplay.

Police said officers saw someone being assaulted shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and gave chase, after which the suspect pulled a gun and fired at officers near 8th and Maple streets. An Allentown officer returned fire, striking the suspect, later identified as Arnold.

Arnold was given emergency aid and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Soon after the shooting, District Attorney Jim Martin said one officer was “apparently struck by a projectile that penetrated his uniform shirt and nicked his protective vest.” The officer was uninjured. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered from Arnold at the scene along with shell casings “that appear to have been fired from that handgun,” Martin said.

The county's homicide task force is investigating along with city police, county prosecutors and the coroner's office. Martin said the investigation “will include a detailed review of all available audio and video recording of the incident.”