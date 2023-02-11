Police in Allentown Shoot, Kill Man Who, Officials Claim, Fired Gun at Officers

Police in Allentown have released details following a deadly police involved shooting on Friday evening.

That night at around 8 p.m., law enforcement officials said that officers with the Allentown Police Department witnessed an individual who was being assaulted near 8th and Maple streets in Center City.

When the officers on foot intervened and chased the man they believed responsible for the assault, officials said, the man pulled out a firearm and fired at the pursuing police.

An officer, police said, did return fire, striking the individual.

Law enforcement officials said that officers on the scene provided aid and the victim was immediately transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Allentown Police Department said that an investigation is ongoing into the incident.

However, officials did not provide any identifying information about the individual, nor did they provide details about his injuries or how many shots may have been fired during the incident.

In a statement detailing the shooting, police declined to comment any further on the incident.

