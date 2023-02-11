Allentown

Police in Allentown Shoot, Kill Man Who, Officials Claim, Fired Gun at Officers

Law enforcement officials said officers were chasing the man following a suspected assault, when he pulled a firearm and fired.

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Allentown respond to an officer involved shooting that left a man dead.
NBC10

Police in Allentown have released details following a deadly police involved shooting on Friday evening.

That night at around 8 p.m., law enforcement officials said that officers with the Allentown Police Department witnessed an individual who was being assaulted near 8th and Maple streets in Center City.

When the officers on foot intervened and chased the man they believed responsible for the assault, officials said, the man pulled out a firearm and fired at the pursuing police.

An officer, police said, did return fire, striking the individual.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement officials said that officers on the scene provided aid and the victim was immediately transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Allentown Police Department said that an investigation is ongoing into the incident.

However, officials did not provide any identifying information about the individual, nor did they provide details about his injuries or how many shots may have been fired during the incident.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia Eagles 2 hours ago

Our Eagles Vs. Chiefs Predictions for Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles 2 hours ago

Eagles' Nick Sirianni Changes Plan for Team Meeting Night Before Super Bowl

In a statement detailing the shooting, police declined to comment any further on the incident.

This article tagged under:

AllentownCrime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us