New Jersey

All 4 chairs turn for NJ singer during blind auditions for ‘The Voice'

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A contestant from a New Jersey town had all four judges' chairs turned without hesitation during the blind auditions while she sang "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" by Elton John on 'The Voice' on NBC.

It was early on in her performance when all four judges hit their buttons and turned to face her.

When she finished her song, they each had a chance to convince her to join their team and she had to make a tough decision.

Mara Justine, a singer from South Jersey, got her pick of judges on "The Voice" during a recent blind audition. She opted to join John Legend's team for the competition.
21-year-old Mara Justine hails from Galloway Township, New Jersey, and has been performing since she won a local competition at just 9 years old.

She was on America's Got Talent when she was 11 and then at 15 she made it onto American Idol. Before joining this season of "The Voice," she was performing at local bars and restaurants at the Jersey Shore.

She recently joined Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle to talk about her experience and why she chose Team Legend for season 24 of "The Voice."

"Everyone said such lovely things about me and, I mean, everyone was so kind. But, I think after I sang with John, I just felt like my heart was saying 'Go in that direction.'

Tune into NBC's "The Voice" every Monday and Tuesday to watch Mara Justine's journey.

