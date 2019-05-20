The candidates for mayor of Philadelphia squared off on NBC10 during the only mayoral debate. Experts analyze the candidates’ performance and how it might help or hurt them come Tuesday’s election. (Published Sunday, May 19, 2019)

Tuesday is Primary Day across Pennsylvania in an off-off-year election.

But while you aren't voting for president or governor or congress, this election is just as important because you're voting for the local leaders who will affect your life arguably more than anyone in Washington, D.C.

"All politics is local," as one of the most influential politicians last century used to say.

On the ballot in Philadelphia is mayor, all City Council seats, city commissioners, sheriff, register of wills and numerous elected judgeships.

Four ballot questions are also up for a vote.

Independent voters should not sit out this Election Day. You can vote on the four ballot questions! (More on information on those HERE.)

Meanwhile, registered Democratic and Republican voters will weigh on on which candidates they prefer to represent their party in the November general election. All registered voters will then choose between the Democrats and Republicans — along with Independent candidates who get on the ballot — on Election Day in November.

NBC10 has put together a searchable list of all the candidates for Philadelphia mayor, council and sheriff. Find that HERE (and at the bottom of this page).

KENNEY AND HIS STRONG CHALLENGERS

Mayor is the top of the ticket race, but the importance of who seats in all 17 City Council seats should not be lost on the local electorate.

A recap and video of the only televised mayoral debate is HERE.

The three Democrats running for mayor answered a survey on the biggest issues facing the city. That can be found HERE.

The always-important issue of safety and crime is profiled HERE.

BALLOT QUESTIONS

Four important issues are up for a vote by the city's registered electorate: They are the reason all voters should head to the polling places, even on a primary day. The questions involve: 1. removing gender-specific language from the City Charter; 2. establish rules for a city Office of Immigrant Affairs; 3. raising the state minimum wage; and, 4. hiring "public safety enforcement officers" to aid police officers with traffic control.

The city's election watchdog and advocacy group, Committee of Seventy, has the full questions, plus a very helpful translation for us voters. That can be found HERE.

FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE AND SAMPLE BALLOT

The Philadelphia Board of Elections has made great strides over the past decade to bring its digital access into the 21st century. Voters can now enter their address HERE to find their sample ballot and polling place.

