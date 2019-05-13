The cameras are in place and the stage is set for the three Democrats hoping to gain their party’s nomination in the race for mayor of Philadelphia. NBC10’s Dray Clark is live from the floor of the debate in the Comcast Technology Center, giving you a look at what to expect Monday night.

The general election, in which the winners of the primary face off, will be held Nov. 5.

Incumbent Mayor Jim Kenney and two Democrats challenging him in the May 21 primary election, Alan Butkovitz and state Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, faced off in the lone televised debate Monday night.

It got feisty almost immediately, with Williams and Butkovitz taking the mayor to task over his crime plan and the sugary beverage tax.

"This is simply a New York giant jumping into the race," Williams said, referring to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who donated $1 million to a political action committee in support of Kenney. "He gave a million dollars to (Kenney's) campaign. (Bloomberg) loves stop-and-frisk. He loves the soda tax."

Kenney ushered through the sugary beverage tax in what many consider both his milestone achievement and his most controversial one. He stood by it.

"I believe this tax is equitable because you don't have to buy the product," he said in defense of the tax, which has withstood multiple lawsuits. "It's likely that if you buy bottled water instead of soda, it's the same company you're buying from anyway. I don't know how there's a loss of business or jobs from people switching from one product to another."

So much hung in the balance for the three men, but the large stage -- at the Ralph J. Roberts Forum at the Comcast Technology Center -- was arguably the last, best shot for Butkovitz and Williams to make a dent in the up-to-now low-wattage primary campaign.

Neither challenger has a large warchest of campaign cash compared to Kenney. Butkovitz and Williams both had less than $60,000 in the bank as of May 10, compared to Kenney who has more than $700,000, according to campaign finance records.

Butkovitz and Williams pulled no punches, whether it was on the issues or simply for showing up.

"This is classic Jim Kenney. He's both for it and against it," Butkovitz said of Kenney's stance on efforts to open a safe injection site in Kensington."Safe injection sites are an oxymoron."

He argued that there is no way to open a medical facility to safely administer opioids. Kenney, however, argued that two or three injection sites in Philadelphia could eventually be opened to help fight the public health crisis that killed more than 700 people from overdoses last year.

"Thanks for showing up," Williams said to Kenney while thanking the sponsors who put the debate together.

NBC10 anchor Jim Rosenfield moderated the debate, which was sponsored by NBC10, Telemundo62, the Philadelphia Inquirer and the AARP. Panelists were Iris Delgado of Telemundo62 and Sandra Shea of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Philly.com.

Kenney is the first incumbent Philadelphia mayor in 32 years to face primary challengers with name recognition.

Paradoxically, the tax, which is Kenney's signature progressive achievement, is much less popular than Kenney. Fifty-five percent of Democratic voters in Philadelphia either approve or strongly approve the incumbent, according to a recent poll.

Public safety and the homicide rate were the initial topics of the debate. The first answer from Butkovitz was a familiar refrain.

"We have to stop stop-and-frisk," he said.

Kenney talked about intervention in the neighborhoods that starts with job training. Williams reiterated a campaign promise: he would declare a state of emergency and develop curfew centers.

Other topics included Philadelphia's status as a sanctuary city, which Kenney has touted in a long-simmering face-off with President Donald Trump and his anti-immigration policies.

"I'm happy to see we agree on something. I didn't know if that was going to happen tonight," Kenney said after his opponents shared their support for Philadelphia pushing back against federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The three men differ in their stances on several issues, like crime prevention, public education and the "soda tax."

