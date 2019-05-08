Anthony Hardy Williams promises to declare a "state of violence emergency" on his first day in office.

Alan Butkovitz wants to implement paid mentorships to help steer young people away from a life of crime and violence.

Jim Kenney plans to launch Neighborhood Resource Centers where ex-offenders under court supervision can seek guidance and employment services without having to travel far for a government facility.

Those are some of the ideas the three Democratic candidates for mayor in Philadelphia's May 21 primary election offered in a survey conducted by NBC10.

All three will take part in the first and only mayoral primary debate May 13 at the Comcast Technology Center in Center City. The 7 p.m. debate will be broadcast live on NBC10 and livestreamed on NBCPhiladelphia.com.

Safety and crime will be a topic of discussion, including issues like drug decriminalization, the homicide rate and the relationship between police officers and citizens.

Violent crime in Philadelphia has decreased slightly each of the last three years, according to police department statistics. Property crime, meanwhile, decreased from 2016 to 2017, then increased by less than 0.5% from 2017 to 2018.

The 114 homicides through May 7 is up from 98 homicides through the same day in 2018.

Here are links to anti-crime plans for each of the candidates: Butkovitz, Kenney, and Williams.