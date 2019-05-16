The city officially announced the perfomers for this year’s “Wawa Welcome America” concert. Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Hudson will be headlining the concert. This is one of the most exciting events of the summer for the Fourth of July celebration.

There's no better place to celebrate the United States of America's birthday than in the place where our nation was founded -- Philadelphia.

Philly throws the best Fourth of July party with the annual Wawa Welcome America celebration, which this year features six days of culture, food, music and world-class performances from Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Hudson. The best part? It's all free!

This year, you and your family can enjoy more than 50 events ranging from movies to live music performances to fireworks. You can check out the full rundown of events here and check out some of the highlights below:

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

United State Army Band "Pershing's Own" Concert

The U.S. Army Band kicks off the week of concerts at Penn's Landing with a patriotic performance that concludes with a firework display over the Delaware River Waterfront.

Gospel on Independence Concert

This event will send a message of love through song with performances by more than 100 singers from Philly, the Philadelphia Men's Fellowship Choir and Sisterly Love.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Philadelphia's Historic District Block Party

Philly loves a block party and this year's edition highlights the City of Brotherly Love's signature music, art, entertainment, history, culture and food. A Kids' Stage and Kids' Zone for family-friendly entertainment, dozens of food trucks, pop-up performers and other activities make this an all-ages favorite.

Philly @ the Movies: "Rocky"

There's no movie more Philly than "Rocky," and now you can watch the titular character duke it out with Apollo Creed right on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. We can't promise that the nearby Rocky statue won't inspire a few people to run up the steps and jump up and down with their arms in the air.

MONDAY, JULY 1

PECO Go 4th and Learn at Penn Park

Experience fun and free interactive activities including pop-up classes and performances promoting "healthy living, fitness, culture and the arts."

Philly @the Movies: "Invincible"

Ever wanted to play for the Eagles? Of course you have. And so did Vince Papale. Enjoy this movie based on Papale's life and his unlikely path toward playing for the Birds, at Franklin Field, where they shot parts of the film.

The United States Army Field Band Concert

The Great Plaza at Penn's Landing will play host to the U.S. Army Field Band, who will perform a rendition of "Let Freedom Ring." But before the band takes the stage, you won't want to miss the Army's official parachute team, the Golden Knights, as they make one of their signature daring jumps.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Wawa Hoagie Day

Enjoy an 8-ton hoagie salute, FREE Wawa hoagies, a performance by the USO Show Troupe and hoagie building competition between police and firefighters. Hoagie Day will be celebrated at Independence Mall and the National Constitution Center lawn.

Free Museum Day at the National Constitution Center

Learn about the U.S. Constitution and how the Founding Fathers emblazoned our freedoms in law with a free visit to the only museum dedicated to the most important document in our nation. Take in the new Civil War exhibit that examines the constitutional debates after the war and includes more than 100 artifacts and even original copies of the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments.

Kimmel Center's Great American Party on the Plaza

Festival-style activities will abound at this party on the Kimmel Center Plaza. There will also be live performances from casts direct from Broadway and the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers, all under the Kimmel Center's signature glass ceiling. Fans of the hit play "Hamilton" will also be able to belt out their favorite songs as part of the Hamilton's Hamiltunes Sing-a-long.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

POPS on Independence Concert

With Independence Hall as the dramatic backdrop, conductor Todd Ellison will lead the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra in a patriotic, entertaining performance with Tony-nominated actress and singer Susan Egan. The Philadelphia tradition draws thousands of locals and visitors each year. Presented by Comcast NBCUniversal, this performance is part of the POPS Salute Series, an expanding portfolio of programs performed on American holidays, celebrating those who serve our country, its cities, and communities.

Girls.Like.nicethings Pop-Up Exhibit

This is new art exhibit will feature works from some of Philly's best female visual artists. The 21-and-over exhibit will also feature an artist chat and jam session.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Party on the Parkway

This 5-block party on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will feature fun for both the younger and older crowds. Families can enjoy an interactive Kids' Zone featuring a zip-line, acrobatic dunkers, bungee jumping, games and food from Tastykake and Popsicle. Those 21 and over, meanwhile, can take advantage of the multiple beer gardens.

Celebration of Freedom at Independence Hall

The City of Philadelphia's Office of the City Representative and Independence National Historical Park will present the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall. Mayor Kenney will present the Magis Award. And The Wawa Foundation will present the Wawa Foundation Hero Award, totaling $80,000 to four non-profit organizations committed to serving the Greater Philadelphia area.

Salute to America Independence Day Parade

Immediately after the Celebration of Freedom ceremony, around 4,000 marchers, floats and military personnel will make their way through Independence Mall.

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert featuring Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Hudson

Billboard Hot 100 chart topping-Meghan Trainor will be joined by Academy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson on the main stage as co-headliners of the biggest annual party on Philadelphia's calendar. Trainor will be up first, and after her set, Hudson will Philly play a special set with the Philly POPS Big Band.