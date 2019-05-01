This July 4th in Philadelphia, it's all 'bout that bass, 'bout that bass.

Pop star Meghan Trainor will bring her hit songs to the Ben Franklin Parkway as co-headliner of the 2019 Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert on the Parkway.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart topper will be joined by Jennifer Hudson, the singer and Academy Award winner who will take the main stage with the Philly POPS Big Band at the biggest annual party on Philadelphia's calendar.

The July 4th Concert and Fireworks — produced by Live Nation Philadelphia and NBC10 — is the showcase among 50 free events planned for the 2019 Wawa Welcome America six-day festival (Friday, June 29 through Thursday, July 4). Held on the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway for its 27th consecutive year, this event is free and open to the public and begins at 7 p.m. The show will be broadcast live in its entirety by NBC10 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The morning of the July 4th Concert, Patti LaBelle, legendary Grammy Award-winning Philadelphia native, will participate in the Mayor’s Celebration of Freedom Ceremony. The concert will end with the largest fireworks display in Philadelphia. Presented by Comcast NBCUniversal and Pyrotecnico, the show will feature a soundtrack custom-made and performed by the U.S. Army Field Band.

Wawa Welcome America is presented by the City of Philadelphia, Wawa, Comcast NBCUniversal with NBC10 and Telemundo62 as the local broadcast partners, Visit Philadelphia, Live Nation, CHASE and Independence Blue Cross. Information on the other 50 free events planned for the 2019 Wawa Welcome America festival will be announced later this month.

Last year, Pitbull headlined the July 4th concert.