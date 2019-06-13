In this June 28, 2015 file photo, singer Patti LaBelle poses in the press room at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. LaBelle's sweet potato pie sold out at Wal-Mart after James Wright praised the pie in a YouTube video last week.

One of Philadelphia's most beloved music icons, Patti LaBelle, is getting a block in Center City named after her.

LaBelle will be honored during this year’s Wawa Welcome America festival on July 2 at 4 p.m.

She will also read an excerpt from the Declaration of Independence in front of Independence Hall at the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony on July 4 at 10 a.m.

Broad and Spruce streets will be renamed Patti LaBelle Way just south of city hall along the Avenue of the Arts.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter grew up in Southwest Philly. She started her music career in the 1960s and has continued to release music, star in television shows and write books to this day.

“We’re excited to celebrate the indelible mark that Patti LaBelle has left on the City of Philadelphia, the performing arts community and future generations of artists that our city will produce with the street renaming in her honor,” Michael DelBene, CEO of Welcome America, Inc. said in a statement.

“Patti LaBelle is a true trailblazer with a never fading passion for Philadelphia and its traditions,” DelBene added.

The street-naming ceremony will be televised live on NBC10 and Telemundo62.