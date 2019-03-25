A man opened fire on a father of three after a confrontation in West Philadelphia. Police say he could be armed and dangerous.

The driver of a dark Chrysler 300 shot and killed the 25-year-old Friday.

Surveillance video shows some damage to the shooter's car.

Philadelphia police hope surveillance images help capture the apparent road-rage killer who gunned down a 25-year-old man in front of his three children in West Philadelphia last week.

The apparent deadly confrontation unfolded around 9:10 a.m. Friday near 52nd and Warren streets — a short distance from Lancaster Avenue — in the Parkside neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

A driver in a dark mid-to-late-2000s Chrysler 300 with black-tinted windows nearly hit the car Shaquille Mack's car, police said.

The mother of Mack's children and the other driver got into an argument, police said. The 25-year-old Mack, in an attempt to diffuse the situation, got out of his car and approached the driver of the Chrysler, family and police said.

Someone in the Chrysler then shot Mack as his three kids and their mother looked on, family said.

Mack died a short time later at the hospital.

The Chrysler driver sped off on Girard Avenue toward 54th Street, police said. It was unclear if the shooter was driving the Chrysler or a passenger as the shooter never left the vehicle.

The condition of the Chrysler could hold some clues, including the molding missing from the right rear passenger door and a dent toward the back of the right side of the sedan, investigators said.

Police urged anyone who spots the car to call 911 immediately since the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.