A man opened fire on a father of three after a confrontation in West Philadelphia. Police say he could be armed and dangerous.

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his three children Friday morning in West Philadelphia after a confrontation with another driver.

The apparent road-rage incident unfolded around 9:30 a.m. Friday near 52nd and Lancaster streets in the Parkside neighborhood. An unidentified suspect driving a late-2000s Chrysler nearly hit the victim's car, prompting the victim to get out of his car and approach the suspect.

The suspect then shot the victim as his three kids looked on, according to police.

The victim was hit once in the right arm. The bullet entered into his chest and he was rushed to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police are looking for a black, late-2000s Chrysler 300 with tinted windows. Rear passenger door is missing moulding and there is a dent on the rear passenger-side wheel well.