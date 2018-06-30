Sunday, July 1st Events: Freedom Fitness, Free Art and Rocky - NBC 10 Philadelphia
7 Days of Festival Fun Runs June 28 - July 4th

Sunday, July 1st Events: Freedom Fitness, Free Art and Rocky

    Fitness Guru Making You Sweat at Wawa Welcome America

     The creator of the Alexis Rose Xperience shares her personal fitness journey ahead of leading a cardio dance session at the Wawa Welcome America Orangetheory Freedom Fit Fest.

    (Published Thursday, June 28, 2018)

    Lots of free culture and Philly lore to soak up on July 1st at Wawa Welcome America. Here's the breakdown:

    Orangetheory Freedom Fit Fest
    Location: Steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art — Benjamin Franklin Parkway
    Time: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

    Fitness enthusiasts of all levels are welcome to row, run or ride with free Orangetheory inspired activities at the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Activities include scenic runs, bike rides, rowing challenges and pop-up classes followed by a free showing of Rocky. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor beer garden with bites from local food trucks throughout the day. 

    Sand Sculpture Spectacular
    Location: Shops at Liberty Place
    Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

    World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture spectacular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

    Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.

    PHL Airport Photo Exhibit
    Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions
    Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East
    Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.

    Free Admission to One Liberty Place Observation Deck
    Location: One Liberty Place — Center City
    Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

    Free Museum Day at The Barnes Foundation
    Location: The Barnes Foundation — Benjamin Franklin Parkway
    Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

    Free Museum Day at Fort Mifflin
    Location: Fort Mifflin — South Philadelphia
    Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

    Pay What You Wish at Philadelphia Museum of Art
    Location: Philadelphia Museum of Art — Benjamin Franklin Parkway
    Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

    Pay What You Wish at African Amercian History Museum
    Location: African American History Museum — Center City
    Time: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

    Philly @ the Movies: Rocky
    Location: Steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
    Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

    Gospel on Independence Concert
    Location: Independence Mall
    Time: 7 p.m.

    This event will send a message of love through song with performances by more than 150 singers and praise dancers from throughout the tri-state area, including the dynamic singing preachers “The Four Tenors,” for a hand-clapping and foot stomping soulful good time.


