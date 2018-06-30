The creator of the Alexis Rose Xperience shares her personal fitness journey ahead of leading a cardio dance session at the Wawa Welcome America Orangetheory Freedom Fit Fest.

Fitness Guru Alexis Rose Wants to Make You Sweat at Wawa Welcome America

Lots of free culture and Philly lore to soak up on July 1st at Wawa Welcome America. Here's the breakdown:

Orangetheory Freedom Fit Fest

Location: Steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art — Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Time: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Fitness enthusiasts of all levels are welcome to row, run or ride with free Orangetheory inspired activities at the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Activities include scenic runs, bike rides, rowing challenges and pop-up classes followed by a free showing of Rocky. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor beer garden with bites from local food trucks throughout the day.



Sand Sculpture Spectacular

Location: Shops at Liberty Place

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture spectacular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.

PHL Airport Photo Exhibit

Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions

Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.

Free Admission to One Liberty Place Observation Deck

Location: One Liberty Place — Center City

Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.



Free Museum Day at The Barnes Foundation

Location: The Barnes Foundation — Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free Museum Day at Fort Mifflin

Location: Fort Mifflin — South Philadelphia

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Pay What You Wish at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Location: Philadelphia Museum of Art — Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Pay What You Wish at African Amercian History Museum

Location: African American History Museum — Center City

Time: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Philly @ the Movies: Rocky

Location: Steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Gospel on Independence Concert

Location: Independence Mall

Time: 7 p.m.

This event will send a message of love through song with performances by more than 150 singers and praise dancers from throughout the tri-state area, including the dynamic singing preachers “The Four Tenors,” for a hand-clapping and foot stomping soulful good time.







