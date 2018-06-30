Lots of free culture and Philly lore to soak up on July 1st at Wawa Welcome America. Here's the breakdown:
Orangetheory Freedom Fit Fest
Location: Steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art — Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Time: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Fitness enthusiasts of all levels are welcome to row, run or ride with free Orangetheory inspired activities at the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Activities include scenic runs, bike rides, rowing challenges and pop-up classes followed by a free showing of Rocky. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor beer garden with bites from local food trucks throughout the day.
Sand Sculpture Spectacular
Location: Shops at Liberty Place
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture spectacular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.
PHL Airport Photo Exhibit
Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions
Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.
Free Admission to One Liberty Place Observation Deck
Location: One Liberty Place — Center City
Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Free Museum Day at The Barnes Foundation
Location: The Barnes Foundation — Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Free Museum Day at Fort Mifflin
Location: Fort Mifflin — South Philadelphia
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Pay What You Wish at Philadelphia Museum of Art
Location: Philadelphia Museum of Art — Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Pay What You Wish at African Amercian History Museum
Location: African American History Museum — Center City
Time: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Philly @ the Movies: Rocky
Location: Steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Gospel on Independence Concert
Location: Independence Mall
Time: 7 p.m.
This event will send a message of love through song with performances by more than 150 singers and praise dancers from throughout the tri-state area, including the dynamic singing preachers “The Four Tenors,” for a hand-clapping and foot stomping soulful good time.
