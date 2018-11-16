The National Dog Show is this weekend at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks. Host John O'Hurley, analyst David Frei and certified therapy dog Aladdin are in studio to preview the show. O'Hurley shares one story about dogs watching the show from home on Thanksgiving. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. The holiday season is fast approaching and there’s lots of holiday fun to be had in the area. Whether it’s a film festival, chrysanthemum festival, dog show, marathon or Christmas village, this area is full of fun every weekend.

We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 16 to 18 in Philly and down the shore.

What: Philly Holiday Festival

The holiday season fun kicks off with classic holiday attractions held throughout the city, including the Made in Philadelphia market and the Deck the [City] Hall light show.

Where: Various locations

When: Through Jan. 1

Cost: Varies

What: Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Experience this authentic open air European Christmas Market right in Philadelphia. There are more than 80 vendors selling crafts, clothing, food and more.

Where: Love Park, 15th and JFK, Philadelphia

When: Preview weekend Saturday and Sunday, then Nov. 22 through Dec. 24

Cost: Free to attend

What: Philadelphia Marathon

More than 30,000 athletes will run through the city the 26.2 mile marathon race. There will also be a half marathon, 8k and a health and fitness expo.

Where: Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

When: Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Free to watch

What: National Dog Show

More than 2,000 dogs from more than 180 different breeds will compete in the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show.

Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pennsylvania

When: Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $16 for adults, $7 for children ages 4 to 12

What: Jazz by Night Celebration

Several jazz musicians and bands will perform at 20 indoor stages at various downtown Media venues. They will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin during this year’s annual jazz event.

Where: Various locations along State Street, Media, Pennsylvania

When: Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

What: Christmas in Peddler’s Village

This holiday fest kicks off at 6:15 p.m. on the Grand Illumination Celebration Nov. 16, when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season. Throughout the rest of the season, Peddler's Village offers festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities.

Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Rd., New Hope

When: Through Jan. 5

Cost: Free

What: Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival

This annual event celebrates Jewish filmmakers and films about the Jewish experience. More than 30 films are featured this year.

Where: Various locations

When: Through Nov. 18

Cost: Varies

What: The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival

This week-long film festival will spotlight Asian-American experiences, narratives, and filmmakers through Philadelphia.

Where: Various locations in Chinatown and Center City

When: Through Nov. 18

Cost: Varies

What: Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens

Witness more than 17,000 colorful chrysanthemums — the largest display in the United States — transform this brilliant Brandywine botanical garden.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square

When: Through Nov. 18

Cost: Free with Gardens Admission

What: Tippler’s Tour: Yuletide Cheers and Beers

Take a pub crawl through Philadelphia while hearing stories from the expert tour guide about the winter of 1777 when the British occupied Philadelphia during the Revoluntionary War.

Where: Various pubs throughout Philadelphia. Tours depart from Betsy Ross House

When: Through Dec. 27

Cost: $50

What: Franklin Square Holiday Festival

Twinkling lights, holiday music, food, beer and hot chocolate fill this ongoing holiday festival.

Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th St., Philadephia

When: Through Dec. 31

Cost: Free

What: Holiday Art Star Craft Bazaar

This two-day shopping event features clothing, jewelry, toys, home decor items, crafts and more.

Where: SugarHouse Casino, 1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

When: Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $3 entry

What: Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Visit the grounds of the Physick Estate and await Santa’s arrival to turn on the tree lights. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the estate as well.

Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, New Jersey

When: Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Ocean City Shopping Extravaganza

Get an early start on holiday shopping the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Where: Downtown Ocean City, New Jersey

When: Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free (plus free turkeys for the best dressed)

What: Winter at Dilworth Park

In the shadow of city hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto city hall at night, too!

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia

When: Through Feb. 24, 2019

Cost: Free to explore