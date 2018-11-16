Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend: Dog Shows and Winter Festivals - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend: Dog Shows and Winter Festivals

Holiday season is in full force, as evidenced by the number of seasonal festivals happening this weekend.

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    National Dog Show Comes Back to Town

    The National Dog Show is this weekend at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks. Host John O'Hurley, analyst David Frei and certified therapy dog Aladdin are in studio to preview the show. O'Hurley shares one story about dogs watching the show from home on Thanksgiving. (Published 3 minutes ago)

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. The holiday season is fast approaching and there’s lots of holiday fun to be had in the area. Whether it’s a film festival, chrysanthemum festival, dog show, marathon or Christmas village, this area is full of fun every weekend.

    We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 16 to 18 in Philly and down the shore.

    What: Philly Holiday Festival
    The holiday season fun kicks off with classic holiday attractions held throughout the city, including the Made in Philadelphia market and the Deck the [City] Hall light show.
    Where: Various locations
    When: Through Jan. 1
    Cost: Varies

    What: Christmas Village in Philadelphia
    Experience this authentic open air European Christmas Market right in Philadelphia. There are more than 80 vendors selling crafts, clothing, food and more.
    Where: Love Park, 15th and JFK, Philadelphia
    When: Preview weekend Saturday and Sunday, then Nov. 22 through Dec. 24
    Cost: Free to attend

    What: Philadelphia Marathon
    More than 30,000 athletes will run through the city the 26.2 mile marathon race. There will also be a half marathon, 8k and a health and fitness expo.
    Where: Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
    When: Saturday and Sunday
    Cost: Free to watch

    What: National Dog Show
    More than 2,000 dogs from more than 180 different breeds will compete in the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show.
    Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pennsylvania
    When: Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Cost: $16 for adults, $7 for children ages 4 to 12

    What: Jazz by Night Celebration
    Several jazz musicians and bands will perform at 20 indoor stages at various downtown Media venues. They will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin during this year’s annual jazz event.
    Where: Various locations along State Street, Media, Pennsylvania
    When: Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday
    Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

    What: Christmas in Peddler’s Village
    This holiday fest kicks off at 6:15 p.m. on the Grand Illumination Celebration Nov. 16, when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season. Throughout the rest of the season, Peddler's Village offers festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities.
    Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Rd., New Hope
    When: Through Jan. 5
    Cost: Free 

    What: Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival
    This annual event celebrates Jewish filmmakers and films about the Jewish experience. More than 30 films are featured this year.
    Where: Various locations
    When: Through Nov. 18
    Cost: Varies

    What: The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival
    This week-long film festival will spotlight Asian-American experiences, narratives, and filmmakers through Philadelphia.
    Where: Various locations in Chinatown and Center City
    When: Through Nov. 18
    Cost: Varies

    What: Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens
    Witness more than 17,000 colorful chrysanthemums — the largest display in the United States — transform this brilliant Brandywine botanical garden.
    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square
    When: Through Nov. 18
    Cost: Free with Gardens Admission

    What: Tippler’s Tour: Yuletide Cheers and Beers
    Take a pub crawl through Philadelphia while hearing stories from the expert tour guide about the winter of 1777 when the British occupied Philadelphia during the Revoluntionary War.
    Where: Various pubs throughout Philadelphia. Tours depart from Betsy Ross House
    When: Through Dec. 27
    Cost: $50

    What: Franklin Square Holiday Festival
    Twinkling lights, holiday music, food, beer and hot chocolate fill this ongoing holiday festival.
    Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th St., Philadephia
    When: Through Dec. 31
    Cost: Free

    What: Holiday Art Star Craft Bazaar
    This two-day shopping event features clothing, jewelry, toys, home decor items, crafts and more.
    Where: SugarHouse Casino, 1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia
    When: Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Cost: $3 entry

    What: Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Visit the grounds of the Physick Estate and await Santa’s arrival to turn on the tree lights. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the estate as well.
    Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, New Jersey
    When: Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m.
    Cost: Free

    What: Ocean City Shopping Extravaganza
    Get an early start on holiday shopping the weekend before Thanksgiving.
    Where: Downtown Ocean City, New Jersey
    When: Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon
    Cost: Free (plus free turkeys for the best dressed)

    What: Winter at Dilworth Park
    In the shadow of city hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto city hall at night, too!
    Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia
    When: Through Feb. 24, 2019
    Cost: Free to explore

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices