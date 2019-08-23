A minivan with a small child inside is now a crime scene in Camden County, New Jersey. Investigators remain at the scene.

A woman's 911 call placed after she found a toddler left inside a minivan last Friday was released by Camden County authorities, and paints a tragic picture of how the little girl died.

"She’s locked in the van. She was left in the van," the woman can be heard on the call telling a 911 dispatcher.

"How long's she been in there?" the dispatcher asks.

"Since 9 o'clock this morning, man," the caller responds, in a call made sometime around 3:30 p.m.

"Stay on the line … Is there anybody there that would be able to break the window?" the dispatcher asks. "... You said the baby’s turning blue?"

"Yes, her legs is," the caller said.

The baby, 22-month-old Milliani Robertson, was pronounced dead at 3:54 p.m. at the scene of the 911 call — a parking lot near the Lindenwold stop of the PATCO High-Speed train line in New Jersey, police have said.

It remains unclear why Robertson was left in the minivan all morning and afternoon on a hot summer day. No charges have been filed.

Audio of the 911 call, which lasts 4 minutes and 44 seconds before police and medics arrive, was released to NBC10 Philadelphia following an public records request to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The Cherry Hill Courier Post first reported the contents of the 911 call.

The 911 dispatcher can be heard telling the woman on the phone, who is not identified, to get the baby out any way she and others in the parking lot can.

"Ok, listen, are we able to get the baby out of the vehicle? Is there anybody there?" the dispatcher asks.

"Yeah he’s there. He’s got a bat.m But I don’t want to bust the window. Should bust the window?" the caller asks.

"Listen, if you’re saying the baby’s turning blue and been in there since 9 a.m., we don’t care about the window," the dispatcher tells the woman.