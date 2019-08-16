A minivan at a parking lot near the Lindenwold train station along the PATCO line, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Police are investigating a report of a child left unattended in a minivan near a PATCO train station in Camden County, authorities said.

The child's condition has not yet been released. The unidentified child was found near the PATCO stop in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

It remains an active investigation. Officials have not said how long the child was inside the vehicle.

Video from NBC10's SkyForce10 showed a white tarp covering an open door to a minivan parked at a lot along Berlin Road.

