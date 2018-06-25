"It’s a smack in the face. It’s disrespectful and ignorant," said the sister of a Philadelphia police officer who was killed in the line of duty, after learning the men accused would accept a plea deal.

Two men charged with murdering Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III could take a plea deal that would spare them the death penalty.

Ramone Hipps and Carlton Williams will formally accept the deal at Philadelphia's Criminal Justice Center on Monday morning, sources said. Under the proposed deal, Hipps and Williams would avoid the death penalty if they plead guilty and instead receive life in prison plus 50 to 100 years.



The two men are accused of gunning down Wilson in March 2015.

Ben Waxman, the DA office's communications director, said, "This is a pending case, so we have no comment at this time."

An email to defense attorney Michael Coard — who previously worked on Krasner's transition team — was not immediately returned.

Slain Sgt. Wilson's Sister to Krasner: 'Stand Up as a Man'

Shaki'ra Wilson-Burroughs, sister of slain Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III, said she was left speechless when she learned Friday afternoon that the men accused of killing her brother were given plea deals to avoid the death penalty. She has strong words for District Attorney Larry Krasner. (Published Friday, June 22, 2018)

The plea decision has upset Wilson's family. They feel justice isn't being served for an officer who lost his life thwarting a robbery inside a Gamestop. Wilson, who visited the store on a lunch break to buy his son a birthday gift, diverted gunfire away from staff while engaging the robbers in a shootout.

Wilson's sister, Shaki'ra Wilson-Burroughs, said she was speechless when she got the call Friday afternoon about the plea deals.

"They failed my brother," Wilson-Burroughs said.

Wilson's family and police officers packed the courtroom Monday morning.

The fraternal order of police asked its members to show their support for Wilson in the courtroom.

