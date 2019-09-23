Missing NJ Teen Girl Found Safe in Philadelphia

A New Jersey teen girl who had been missing for more than a week was found safe.

Aviana Weaver, 17, was found in Philadelphia and is currently being reunited with her family, investigators announced Monday.

Weaver, of Westampton Township, New Jersey, was first reported missing on September 12. The teen's mother told NBC10 she received a text message from an unknown number claiming it was from her daughter and that she was being held against her will.

Weaver’s mother also said her daughter’s cellphone was last pinged in West Philadelphia but was later deactivated.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that Weaver is safe but would not release any further details out of respect for her and her family. A spokesperson thanked everyone who assisted with the search.