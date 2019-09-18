Police Search for Missing NJ Teen Girl

Police are searching for a New Jersey teenager who went missing last week.

Aviana Weaver, 17, was last seen in Westampton Township, New Jersey, on September 12. Weaver’s mother told NBC10 she received a text message Saturday from an unknown number claiming it was from her daughter and that she was being held against her will.

Weaver’s mother also said her daughter’s cellphone was last pinged in the area of 242 South 49th Street in West Philadelphia on Sunday but has since been deactivated.

Weaver, who attends Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, New Jersey, is a biracial girl standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 200 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Westampton Township Police at 1-609-267-8300, 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.