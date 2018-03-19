A fourth nor'easter could cause similar power outages and damage from the wind as the previous ones this winter. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has the latest.

The fourth nor'easter to batter the Philadelphia region this month is going to provide the meteorological equivalent of a one-two punch.



This latest winter storm moves in around midday Tuesday — which is the first day of spring — and could dump up to 8 inches of heavy snow or more on some neighborhoods by the time it moves out more than 24 hours later.

In the first round of the storm, we could see about 1 to 3 inches of snow actually stick across most of the area. More snow could fall and melt and sleet is possible in and around Philadelphia.

Then, the storm may take a pause overnight Wednesday and ramps up during the morning rush.





Here's the expected snowfall totals forecast for part one of the storm. | See Larger

So how much snow could we see overall? Here's a breakdown (with the caveat that these anticipated amounts could go up or down as the storm nears):

1 to 4 Inches

Jersey Shore including Atlantic City; Southern Delaware

3 to 6 Inches

Inland Atlantic, Burlington, Ocean, and Cumberland counties; A portion of Kent County; Northern and western parts of Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties

4 to 8 Inches

Philadelphia; Eastern sections of South Jersey including Cherry Hill and Trenton; Northern Delaware including Wilmington; All of Delaware, Montgomery and Bucks counties



By the end of the day Wednesday, we could see 8 inches of snow or more in some neighborhoods. | See Larger

Besides the heavy, wet snow, 1 to 2 inches of windswept rain is possible along the coast. Winds will also be gusting between 35 and 50 mph at the coast on Tuesday. Wednesday gusts could top 60 mph. Inland we could see gusts of 30-40 mph.

Travel for both the morning and evening rush hours on Wednesday are expected to be messy — even treacherous. Heavy sleet may also mix in during the Wednesday morning rush. Bands of heavy snow are possible for your trip home.



Moderate coastal flooding will be a concern for Wednesday around 11 a.m. Minor to moderate flooding is possible on Tuesday as well.

Winter storms this late in the season are not rare, but prove to be trickier to forecast. The computer modeled forecasts have been disagreeing about many aspects of the storm (some models have been contradictory). So, that means things can change every few hours.

We'll be updating our forecast with the latest data as we get it, so it's important to check back often with NBC10 on TV and online to stay informed.