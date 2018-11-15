School Closings
Antietam School District
Closing at 12:00 PM
Camphill Special School Inc
Closing at 12:30 PM
Central Bucks School District
Closed
Clubhouse For Kids Only
Closing at 12:30 PM
Council Rock School District
Early Dismissal, No Afterschool Activities
Deep Run Presbyterian Nursery School
Closed
Grey Nun Academy
Closed
LifeWorks Academy
Closed
LifeWorks School
Closed
Lower Moreland Township School District
Early Dismissal, No Afterschool Activities
North Hunterdon-Voorhees
Early Dismissal, No Afterschool Activities
St. Paul's Extended Care
Closed
St. Paul's Preschool Center
Closed
Tiny Tots Nursery School
Closed
Vanguard School
Closed