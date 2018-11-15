School Closings, Cancellations, and Delays | NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
School Closings, Early Dismissals
logo_philly_2x

School Closings

Get future school closings sent straight to your inbox or cell phone. Click here to sign up today!

Last Update 11/15/18 07:47:24 AM EST
A

Antietam School District
Closing at 12:00 PM

C

Camphill Special School Inc
Closing at 12:30 PM

Central Bucks School District
Closed

Clubhouse For Kids Only
Closing at 12:30 PM

Council Rock School District
Early Dismissal, No Afterschool Activities

D

Deep Run Presbyterian Nursery School
Closed

G

Grey Nun Academy
Closed

L

LifeWorks Academy
Closed

LifeWorks School
Closed

Lower Moreland Township School District
Early Dismissal, No Afterschool Activities

N

North Hunterdon-Voorhees
Early Dismissal, No Afterschool Activities

S

St. Paul's Extended Care
Closed

St. Paul's Preschool Center
Closed

T

Tiny Tots Nursery School
Closed

V

Vanguard School
Closed

processing...

Photos & Videos

Upload your photos & videos »

First Alert Weather Team

More First Alert Weather Team »

Weather News

More Weather News »

What's New
NBC10, Telemundo62 Win 11 Mid-Atlantic Emmys
NBC10, Telemundo62 Win 11 Mid-Atlantic Emmys
NBC10 and Telemundo62 were honored with 11 awards at the 2018 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards Saturday Read more
Follow Us
Sign up to receive news and updates that matter to you.
Send Us Your Story Tips
Check Out
Connect With Us
AdChoices