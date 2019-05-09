The annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta is taking place this weekend along the Schuylkill River. The president of the organizing committee, Jim Hanna, is here to tell us about the rowing competition bringing collegiate rowers from around North America to Philadelphia.

One of Philadelphia’s iconic sporting events, the 81st Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, takes over the Schuylkill River this weekend. With the return of the largest collegiate regatta in the United States comes a major road closure and detours through Fairmount Park that last until Saturday night.

Kelly Drive Closed:

The races don't begin until Friday but the road closure already takes effect on Thursday. Starting Thursday morning at 9, a 1.5-mile stretch of Kelly Drive from Strawberry Mansion Drive to Fountain Green Drive will be closed.

The Kelly Drive closure allows crews to get boats and other equipment to the river's edge. It continues until the regatta is over Saturday at 8 p.m. During that time only permitted vehicles can enter the regatta zone.

Cars will be detoured off the river drive and onto Reservoir Drive in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia officials said.

Going to the Regatta?

You can pay to access parking areas adjacent to Reservoir Drive. And, you can watch the action for FREE.

Public Transit for Spectators:

SEPTA's route 32 and 38 buses will drop passengers off near the Art Museum where shuttle buses will be available, race organizers said.

Getting Around the Regatta:

The detour from Kelly Drive will be posted but you can avoid the area entirely.

You can use the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) as an alternate route. Martin Luther King Drive, on the other side of the river, can be used Thursday and Friday. (It is closed for recreational use during the day Saturday.)

Regatta Fun Facts:

The regatta, established in 1934, is the largest collegiate rowing event in North America, drawing thousands of athletes from more than 100 colleges and universities from across the United States and Canada, organizers said.

Come hungry as the regatta area includes a food court of Philly favorites like cheesesteaks and hoagies, organizers said.