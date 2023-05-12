Ready, set, row!

The historic Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta moves across the Delaware River from Philadelphia to New Jersey in 2023.

"The 2023 Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be staged on the Cooper River, in Pennsauken, New Jersey on Friday, May 12 and Saturday May 13, 2023," Dad Vail said on its website.

The collegiate rowing event is traditionally held on Philadelphia's Schuylkill River, but moved this year due to a dredging project.

"The Dad Vail Regatta Organizing Committee changed racing venues to ensure all competitors are afforded a safe and fair racing opportunity during Schuylkill River dredging at the National Racecourse site," race organizers said.

On its website, the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta bills itself "as largest collegiate regatta in the United States, with over 100 colleges and Universities from the U.S. and Canada. Thousands of student athletes gather to compete during the weekend of the second Saturday of May."

The races are FREE to watch for anyone lining the riverbank on either side.

When Do the Races Take Place?

The first of more than 175 races for this year's competition launch around 8 a.m. Friday. Races are scheduled from 8 a.m. to a little after 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Dad Vail posted the full racing schedule (weather permitting).

Going to the Regatta?

Things are a bit different this year with the race in Camden County. The start line is near U.S. Route 130 with the finish line near Cuthbert Boulevard.

Here's directions to Cooper River Park care of the regatta's website:

From the NJ Turnpike: Take Exit 4 to Route 73 North heading toward Philadelphia. Take left onto Route 38 West, then exit south on Cuthbert Blvd., just beyond exit tto Rte. 70 is North Park Blvd. and the race course.

From I-95 and Philadelphia: Go over Ben Franklin Bridge on 676 (US 30). Continue on HWY 38 heading east for 0.6 miles. Bear right on US 70 heading east for 1.1 miles to N Park Blvd.

From I-295 in New Jersey (runs parallel to NJ Turnpike): Take Route 70 West; Head south on Cuthbert Blvd. to North Park Blvd. and take right to parking area.

Where Should I Park?

"Parking and handicapped parking is located at the main concourse area near finish line. Additional parking will be located at the corner of Cuthbert Ave and North Park Drive, across from double tree hotel. As well as additional street parking on North Park Drive," the Dad Vail says on its website.

Click here for the regatta's parking map.

How Can I Take Public Transit to the Regatta?

Cooper River Park is accessible by NJ Transit's Route 406 bus and Atlantic City Rail Line and PATCO. Dad Vail recommends using the Moovit App to find your route.

Can't Make It to the Regatta and Don't Want to Miss the Action?

The Dad Vail Regatta has will livestream the races on YouTube on Friday and Saturday.

How Do I Avoid the Regatta?

Keep away from the Cooper River Park in Pennsauken. You could see some increased traffic in the area on race days.

What's the Weather Looking Like for the Regatta?

Skies are clear with highs in the 80s Friday. One Saturday, rain could play a role in the races with scattered showers possible. The high Saturday gets into the 70s.

How Much Do You Know About the Dad Vail Regatta?

The regatta, established in 1934, is the largest collegiate rowing event in North America, drawing thousands of athletes from more than 100 colleges and universities from across the United States and Canada, organizers said.

"The Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta was started by two men with ties to rowing at the University of Pennsylvania. The individuals were ‘Rusty’ Callow and Lev Brett," race organizers said on the event's website. "Callow was then coach at Penn and laid the foundation. Brett was credited with being the architect. Their goal was to have a college regatta for developing crew programs."