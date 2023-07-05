gun violence

Shooting takes place during Camden July 4th fireworks show

There were reports of several people being injured during the incident near Wiggins Park Tuesday night

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video shows people running away as shots were fired during the fireworks finale of the waterfront concert in Camden, New Jersey, on July 4th.

The shooting took place on MLK Boulevard near Wiggins Park after the fireworks show began around 10 p.m. Tuesday over the Delaware River, Camden County PIO Dan Keashen told NBC10. At least one person was shot.

Several people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Keashen said.

gun violence 2 hours ago

9-year old, teen among 9 shot at DC Fourth of July gathering

gun violence Jul 3

Baltimore block party shooting shatters holiday weekend, leaving 2 dead and 28 wounded

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Two people were arrested and a gun was recovered, investigators said, while noting it wasn't an active shooter situation.

Video of the fireworks show -- which went off around 10 p.m. after the earlier UB40 concert was delayed by stormy weather -- shared with NBC10 shows people running along the waterfront.

Authorities have yet to announce any charges in the shooting.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNew JerseyCamdenJuly 4th
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us