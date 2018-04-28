A Philadelphia man is accused of holding his blind brother captive inside a trailer in deplorable conditions.

Richard Moreton, 74, is charged with neglect of person, unlawful restraint and other related offenses.

Thomas Stevens told NBC10 he frequents the area of the 4700 block of James Street where Moreton lived with his 66-year-old blind brother in a trailer.

“I seen his eyes were sinking more into his eye sockets,” Stevens said. “The notches on the belt were going further.”

Stevens said he often noticed the terrible conditions the victim lived in.

“That was an above ground dungeon is what it was,” he said. “No other words.”

Stevens said the victim was often left outside for hours and he would bring him food. Stevens told NBC10 the conditions were so bad when he saw the victim Monday however, that he called police.

“I went to feed him and the buckets were gone and there was a big pile of crap on the floor,” Stevens said.

When police arrived at the trailer they discovered it had no running water, bathroom or electricity. The victim was taken to Frankford Hospital for treatment and Moreton was arrested.

“He’s going to get what he deserves on this one,” Stevens said. “That’s family. Family don’t leave family like that. That’s the work of the devil. Something like that.”

