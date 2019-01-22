What to Know Two armed robbers are targeting business owners and customers in Philadelphia and Delaware County, police said.

Two armed robbers are targeting business owners and customers in Philadelphia and Delaware County, police said.

The two suspects were involved in six robberies in Philadelphia, Haverford Township and Upper Darby within a week’s span, according to investigators. Four of those robberies were captured on surveillance video.

Among the targeted businesses were a 7-11 in Roxborough, a Metro PCS in North Philadelphia, a Dunkin’ Donuts in Tioga-Nicetown and most recently, on Jan. 4, Town Tap restaurant on Benedict Avenue in Havertown.

During the robbery at Town Tap, the suspects stole money at closing time while holding workers and customers at gunpoint.

“Town Tap is off a side street in a very residential neighborhood,” Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola said. “So we found it strange that the place was even held up because it’s relatively new and only been open for less than a year.”

Investigators told NBC10 they know who they’re looking for and believe the robbers know police are closing in on them. They’re calling on the suspects to make the right move.

“We’re going to find out who you are,” Chief Viola said. “Just turn yourself in before anyone gets hurt.”

One of the suspects wore a burqa and carried a handbag during the robberies.

If you have information on any of the robberies, please call Philadelphia Police, Haverford Township Police or Upper Darby Police.