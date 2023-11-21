Seven people were shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to police. Two of the victims have died.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and Allegheny Avenue in the Fairhill section of North Philly, officials said.

Four of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital by police while three others were able to walk to local hospitals, according to officials.

Two of the shooting victims died at the hospital just before 9 p.m., police said.

"Not really sure of all that has occurred out here," interim Philadelphia police commissioner John Stanford said. "At least 70 shots were fired."

Police say they have recovered several weapons at the scene of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.