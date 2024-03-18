Police release photos of 2 suspects wanted for the SEPTA bus stop shooting that left teen dead, 4 hurt

Philadelphia police have released the photos of two suspects who are wanted in connection to the SEPTA bus stop shooting that killed 17-year-old Dayemen Taylor on March 4.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “DON’T GET EMOTIONAL IT’S ONLY BROKEN PROMISES” on the back, and "EMOTIONAL" on the front, dark-colored pants and a mask, police said.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a light-colored hooded jacket, dark-colored pants, and a mask. Both males are considered armed and dangerous, according to the police.

The mass shooting, where four people were shot, took place just before 3:45 p.m. at Ogontz and Godfrey avenues in the Ogontz neighborhood when two people -- at least one with an automatic weapon -- fired at a group of young people waiting at a SEPTA bus stop.

According to the police, the shooters fired more than 50 times with an automatic weapon.

Taylor was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said. The 17-year-old from the Fern Rock neighborhood died a short time later at the hospital.

"It definitely appears that (our decedent) was targeted," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

The SEPTA Route 6 had just pulled up and people were getting on and off when the gunfire erupted, Bethel said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

A 15-year-old boy who ran down the street suffered a graze wound to his shoulder, investigators said. A 14-year-old showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his backside, a bullet grazed a 50-year-old woman in the forearm, and a 71-year-old woman was shot in the head.

All the other victims were listed in stable condition at the time and were expected to recover.

The bus driver sped off before stopping several blocks away at North 16th Street and Champlost Avenue, investigators said.

Surveillance videos show people ducking for cover from the gunfire and people running off the bus after it stopped.

Bethel said the two suspects fled the shooting scene

There is a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or utilize the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).