Police are investigating after multiple shot at SEPTA bus stop in North Philly, officials say

Police are investigating two scenes in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon after multiple people were shot at a SEPTA bus stop, SEPTA officials confirmed.

At this time police say this was a quadruple shooting.

Léelo en español aquí.

The SEPTA Route 6 bus was involved in the shooting near 16th and Champlost Street.

SkyForce10 is over the scene and multiple cop cars can be seen, the bus is stopped and has multiple bullet holes through one of its windows.

Police could also be seen at Godfrey and Ogontz Avenue where they have the intersection blocked off. There are many markers on the ground indicating bullet casings.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore will be available shortly at Ogontz Godfrey to provide preliminary information about the quadruple shooting.

At this time there have been no reports of any injuries and no information on what led to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated as information becomes available.