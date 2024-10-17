$5K offered for arrest of man accused of shooting 3 women on SEPTA bus

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting three women on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia earlier in the month.

@USMS_Philly is offering a $5,000 reward for info leading to Raphael Ezeamaka's arrest. After exiting a Septa bus, Ezeamaka shot multiple times into the bus striking 3 women. He has been charged by @PhillyPolice with attempted murder. Tips can be called to 1-866-865-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/ojrpmtd0NL — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) October 17, 2024

Officials hope to track down Raphael Ezeamaka, an 18-year man who, officials claim, got into some sort of argument with the driver of a SEPTA Route "G" bus at about 4:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. 2024, before hopping off the vehicle along the 700 block of South 57th Street in West Philadelphia.

Shortly after Ezeamaka got off the bus, police said he turned and fired four times, striking three innocent bystanders who were inside the bus.

On Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, police officials said that Ezeamaka was charged with aggravated assault, weapons violations and related offenses.

Police described Ezeamaka as a man with a medium build and a medium brown complexion and shoulder-length dreadlocks who wore a black Under Armor zip-up jacket and white t-shirt, black pants, gray sneakers and a blue surgical mask at the time of the shooting.

Police said Ezeamaka is from Darby Township, Pennsylvania, but frequents Southwest, West, and South Philadelphia areas.

Police are seeking this man after, officials claim, he shot three women inside a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Philadelphia Police Department )

Officials said that in the incident, three women were hurt.

These individuals included:

A 29-year-old female, who was shot once in the right buttocks,

A 60-year-old female, who suffered a graze wound to the right side of her head,

A 56-year-old female was shot once in the lower back.

All three victims were listed in stable condition after being hospitalized following this incident, officials said.

Officials initially said three people were sought for their alleged involvement in this incident. No arrests have yet been made and no weapon has been recovered, according to police.

This is the second shooting that happened in under a week on a SEPTA bus.

On Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, a teen boy was shot in the face on a SEPTA bus with about 30 people on board when a gunman opened fire on the vehicle as it traveled on Fairhill Street at Allegheny Avenue.

Law enforcement officials said that the individual suspected in this incident should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police officials are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, officials said.

