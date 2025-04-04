Strong storms that roared through the Philadelphia region overnight left trees down, power out for thousands and even forced a Delaware County school district to close Friday.

The storms roared through the region from west to east before mostly daybreak on April 4, 2025.

In the stormy aftermath, trees could be seen down on wires and roads, some large trees were even uprooted by the strong winds in Delaware County and parts of South Jersey.

Storm damage, power outage forces schools to close

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Wallingford-Swarthmore School District was forced to close its schools in Delaware County due to storm damage.

"All schools will be closed today because of power outages and downed trees in the area," Acting Superintendent Jim Scanlon said in a notice posted to the district website Friday morning. "We are unable to get our buses to many of our neighborhoods due to road closures."

The district has around 3,700 students spread over five schools, U.S. News and World Report says.

"Staff should work remotely from home," Scanlon said. "Wallingford Elementary School, and Nether Providence Elementary Schools are without Friday April 4. PECO is not able to provide an estimated time for power to be restored."

The district expected power to be restored in time for weekend activities at the school.

Trees downed in NJ

In Gloucester Township, Camden County, police shared images on social media of downed trees in the Broadmoor Development. Luckily, no one was hurt and the power stayed on despite the high winds, police said.

Thousands without power. Which spots were hardest hit?

PECO reported more than 5,000 customers without power around 10 a.m. Friday. the vast majority of outages were in Delco.

Over in New Jersey, PSE&G reported around 1,400 power outages in Gloucester County by 10 a.m.

More rain on the way

The dreary days continue through the weekend with drizzle rain and some stormy weather possible through Monday morning. Be sure to have the NBC10 app downloaded to ensure you get the latest forecast and any severe weather alerts sent directly to your device.