Investigators released new surveillance photos of two suspects who they say were involved in a wild caught on camera chase through Philadelphia on Friday following a shooting that injured a teen boy on a SEPTA bus.

Police described the first suspect as a man between the ages of 17 and 20 and the second suspect as a man between the ages of 17 and 24.

Surveillance photos of the suspects.

What we know about the shooting

The ordeal began Friday, Oct. 4, at 6:17 p.m. A SEPTA bus with about 30 people on board at the time was traveling on Fairhill Street and Allegheny Avenue when a gunman outside the bus opened fire.

A 17-year-old boy who was on the bus was shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition. Investigators believe the teen was the intended target.

"It's harrowing," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said. “Detectives have their work cut out for them. There will be a number of units that are going to be working together to find out what exactly happened here and bring the persons responsible to justice.”

The driver of the SEPTA bus was initially unsure if the shooting happened on the bus or outside of the bus, Pace explained. The driver continued to drive a couple of blocks and informed the SEPTA control center which sent the information to police.

One spent shell casing and one projectile were found inside the bus, Pace explained. Pace said that a gun was recovered in the area of 4th Street and Allegheny Avenue. He also said that there were four spent shell casings at the location.

Shooting leads to police chase with stolen car

The shooter, or shooters, fled from the SEPTA bus and got into a stolen silver-colored Hyndai, according to Pace.

Officers saw a silver Hyundai that matched the description of the stolen car that was traveling at a high rate of speed and they started to chase it, Pace said.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Aviation Unit was in the air and was able to assist the officers on the ground as they followed the silver car, according to Pace.

That speeding silver car eventually crashed into a parked car at 5th Street and Greenwood Avenue, Pace told NBC10.

The driver of the Hyundai bailed and ran away on foot but was quickly captured by officers, Pace explained.

In surveillance video obtained by NBC10, the driver of the stolen vehicle, wearing a brown-colored sweater, is seen jumping out of the car as it's still moving and running away. The car is then seen crashing into a parked car and ending up on the sidewalk.

A person who is standing at the adjacent corner can be seen pointing in the direction that the suspect fled as the first police car comes into frame and turns to follow the running suspect.

As the car approaches the intersection where it ultimately stopped, a pedestrian can be seen in surveillance running out of the way.

A second person also fled from the car wearing a black puffy coat, Pace said. That second suspect removed the coat and ran through a field to get away.

SkyForce10 was over the scene outside of a corner store where a silver sedan could be seen up on the sidewalk and surrounded by several police cars.

Officers could be seen outside of their vehicles surveilling the area.

While police continue to search for the two suspects in the shooting, they have not revealed if the driver who jumped out of the stolen vehicle faces any charges.

If you have any information on the incident or the two suspects in the shooting, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270. You can also leave a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.