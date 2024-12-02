A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and burying her body in a shallow grave inside a park in Northeast Philadelphia last month.

Geovanni Otero, 29, is accused of killing Melody Rivera, 29.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, Rivera's body was found buried in a shallow grave near Champion Park Playground on the 900 block of Tustin Avenue.

Rivera's mother, Maritza Garcia, told NBC10 that the last time she spoke to or saw her daughter was on Facetime on Thursday, Oct. 31. Twelve hours later, Garcia reported Rivera missing.

A picture of Melody Rivera.

"We looked for her for six days, and they confirmed for us today that the woman found in a shallow grave yesterday was my sister," Rivera's sister, Martha Leefred, told NBC10 on Nov. 8.

Police later identified Otero as a person of interest in Rivera's death. Police sources confirmed to NBC10 that Otero was Rivera's ex-boyfriend and the last person she was seen with.

According to police, Otero also has a warrant for his arrest in reference to a parole violation.

Philadelphia Police Department A picture of Geovanni Otero.

On Dec. 2, 2024, the U.S. Marshals announced they were offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Otero's arrest.

Otero is described as a man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing around 175 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos covering the top of both of his hands as well as a tattoo of a dagger behind his left ear. His last known address was on the 5800 block of North Park Avenue in Philadelphia.

“Geovanni Otero is officially charged with the homicide of Melody Rivera. We are hoping the public can provide information that will assist us in removing this lifelong criminal from society,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Otero is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334 or the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A woman's body was discovered in a shallow grave in a park in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say detectives working a missing person's case were led to the park but have not confirmed if the woman found is that missing person. NBC10's Johnny Archer has the details.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.