5 years prison for man who set West Philly pharmacy on fire during 2020 protests

A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison after he plead guilty to charges that claimed he intentionally set fire to a SunRay Drugs Pharmacy in West Philadelphia during a protest in May of 2020.

In a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, law enforcement officials said that Tyrone Wise, 34, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in intentionally setting a fire in the drug store, located along the unit block of South 60th Street, on May 31, 2020.

Wise plead to the charges in September of last year.

“Tyrone Wise’s actions were incredibly dangerous,” said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero, in a statement on this case. “He set this fire with no regard for the two apartments upstairs and any people who might be in them, the potential for the flames to spread to adjacent buildings, or the risks to first responders who would have to fight the blaze. Arson threatens lives and communities, and my office will continue to work with our investigative partners to prosecute these offenders and hold them fully accountable.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The incident happened as thousands throughout the city marched in protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

According to police, Wise admitted that, on May 31, 2020, at about 8:49 p.m., Wise intentionally set fire to the pharmacy, which included a basement and apartments on the second and third floors.

The fire caused $1.2 million in damages and, officials said, the incident caused SunRay Drugs to close that location.

“Tyrone Wise took advantage of the lawlessness of the moment to torch this drug store and extensively damage people’s apartments for no reason,” said Eric DeGree, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division in a statement. “Arson not only hurts our communities with property damage, but also wrecks opportunity and puts people in danger of injury and death. In cooperation with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to track down and prosecute arsonists in Philadelphia for the safety and prosperity of our city.”

Along with his prison sentence, Wise will have to serve three years on parole following his release from prison.