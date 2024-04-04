Man charged with setting fire to a Philly pharmacy during 2020 protests

A Philadelphia man has been charged with arson in connection to a fire that was started during the 2020 protests, according to officials.

34-year-old Tyrone Wise was indicted for starting a fire inside the Sunray Drugs Pharmacy on South 60th Street on May 31, 2020, officials said.

The fire caused severe damage to the store as well as the apartments located inside the building, officials explained.

Wise faces five to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

The fire was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in partnership with the Philadelphia Police Department.