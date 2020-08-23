More than 200 firefighters were battling a six-alarm blaze raging in North Philadelphia Sunday morning as flames crept toward nearby homes.

The warehouse fire broke out on Stokley Street near Fox Street and Hunting Park Avenue around 2 a.m. in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood, with crews declaring it a six-alarm incident shortly after 5 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries or of what started the blaze.

Flames could be seen shooting into the sky as firefighters climbed ladders to douse the fire from above. The flames crept toward surrounding homes as crews tried to contain the spread.

Temple University officials told NBC10 the fire broke out in an abandoned warehouse across the street from the Temple Administrative Services Building. The school's building, though, was not damaged.

The fire attack happening on both sides of the train tracks, not far from homes. At this time it’s contained to the warehouse @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/kRQrO0RWmw — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) August 23, 2020

