45-year-old man dies after being shot in the face in Philadelphia, police say

The incident occurred on the 5600 block of Kingsessing Avenue

By Cherise Lynch

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Philadelphia early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 5600 block of Kingsessing Avenue at 2:50 a.m. after reports of a person with a gun.   

Upon arrival, officers found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face, police said.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.

No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detective Division, according to police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

