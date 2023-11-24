Man gunned down in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Nicetown section Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue at 5:54 p.m. after receiving reports of a person with a gun.

Léelo en español aquí.

Upon arrival, officers found a man - later identified as 26-year-old Rashaan Harrison-Smith of Philadelphia - suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m., according to police.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Detective Division.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.