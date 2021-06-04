3rd Person Arrested in Connection to NJ Party Mass Shooting

A 39-year-old man has been charged with weapons crimes in connection to a Cumberland County, New Jersey, mass shooting that left three people dead and 11 others wounded.

Larry McCrae is charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, though he is not suspected of opening fire during the May 22 shooting in Fairfield Township, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

McCrae is being held in the Cumberland County Jail. Prosecutors plan to ask that he remain jailed pending trial. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney.

John Fuqua told NBC10 his family members were at a South Jersey party where police said a mass shooting took place. Fuqua said his nephew had to crawl over a dead body to escape. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reports.

The house party, which Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said was attended by “hundreds” of people, left people scattering for safety. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal called the shooting a "targeted attack.”

The gunfire killed Braylin Holmes, 19; Asia Hester, 25; and Kevin Elliott, 30.

Two others have been charged with weapons crimes.

Bridgeton resident Darrell Dawkins, 30, who prosecutors said was the host of the party, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

His half-brother, Kevin Dawkins, 36, also of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high capacity magazine and certain persons not to possess weapons.

Witnesses said that someone opened fire from the woods surrounding the property, but authorities have not yet identified a suspected gunman.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip via the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office tip website. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

The New Jersey State Police has also set up a database for witnesses to anonymously upload cellphone video captured during the shooting.