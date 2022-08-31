38th Annual Feria del Barrio returns on Sunday, Sept. 11

Serving as one of Philadelphia’s largest celebrations of Latino arts and culture, the 38th annual Feria del Barrio will take place Sunday, September 11th, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in North Philadelphia's historical "Centro de Oro" neighborhood. Feria brings together thousands of community residents from throughout the Greater Philadelphia region for a free, family-friendly event featuring some of the world’s most renowned musical artists. Dozens of community agencies, corporate sponsors and vendors line the neighborhood streets with Latin food trucks, arts and crafts, face-painting, video games and other activities for children to enjoy.

During the program, the event will announce the recipient of the 2022 Feria del Barrio Unsung Hero Award, which recognizes a local teacher or educator in the community. Event organizers are creating an intergenerational activity with music for all ages, from trova Puertorriqueña to trap, and exploring African diaspora intersectionality with drums from La Bomba Puertorriqueña and the Garifuna Caribeña. The musical performance lineup includes: (Times subject to change)

12:00 p.m. -- WELCOME & INTRODUCTION

12:20 p.m. -- Garifuna

12:55 p.m. -- Fernandito

1:30 p.m. -- Rap Udini

2:00 p.m. -- Marimba Maya

2:45 p.m. -- "Unsung Hero" (EDUCATION AWARD PRESENTATION)

3:00 p.m. -- Los Jíbaros del Barrio

3:45 p.m. -- Los Bomberos

4:30 p.m. -- La Familia Rojas

5:00 p.m. -- Anthony Colón

NBC10 and Telemundo62 return as official media partners for Feria del Barrio, and will feature news team members Shaira Arias, Brian Mendoza, Jaime Becerril, Valeria Aponte Feliciano, Janet Bolivar and Alberto Rullán, serving as emcees throughout the day.

Additionally, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises will be onsite at Feria as part of a multi-city national campaign, "El Campeón En Ti" ("The Champion In You"), to build on its longstanding commitment to inspire Hispanic youth to discover -- through soccer -- the champions within themselves. The campaign will bring an inspiring and engaging series of jamboree events to cities across the country in the months leading up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, serving as a second edition of Telemundo’s community-driven campaign inaugurated during the FIFA World Cup Russia in 2018.

"El Campeón En Ti" will provide a soccer themed. mobile on-site activation and experience at various events across the country, such as "Feria del Barrio" in Philadelphia. The campaign seeks to champion kids' physical, social, and emotional health and educational performance. Research shows that programs focused on these areas promote better adolescent health, behavior, and teamwork.