3 firefighters hospitalized after responding to Bethlehem rowhome fire

Three firefighters were hospitalized after suffering heat exhaustion while working to put out a fire in Bethlehem overnight, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after suffering heat exhaustion while battling a fire in a rowhome in Bethlehem early Sunday, officials said.

According to Michael Reich, chief of the Bethlehem Fire Department, the three firefighters were hospitalized after being overwhelmed by heat while working to help extinguish a fire at a rowhome along the 1000 block of Mechanic Street in Bethlehem that happend just after midnight.

Reich said the fire went to three alarms before it was extinguished.

There were two children and an adult at the home at the time the fire started, Reich said, and they were not injured in this incident.

These individuals, he said, have been displaced by the fire.

Reich said fire officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.

An investigation, he said, is ongoing.

