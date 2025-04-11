Family members ID 2 sisters who were killed in fire in Millville, NJ

Loved ones identified two girls who were killed during a fire inside a New Jersey home late Wednesday night.

The fire began around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, along 4th Street by Railroad Avenue in Millville, New Jersey, Millville Fire Chief John Wettstein said.

Two houses were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the blaze soon spread to a third. The heat was so intense that it melted part of a fire truck and a parked car.

Two sisters -- identified by family members as Sami and Valeria Rodriguez -- were killed in the fire while their father was injured. Authorities said the blaze -- which burned six homes -- apparently started in a duplex where the girls’ family lived.

Two of the homes were destroyed in the fire, Wettstein said. At least 23 residents were displaced. One woman said she and her three young children safely escaped their burning home because the blaze awoke her boyfriend, who was able to get them to safety.

Firefighters’ initial efforts were hampered because a nearby hydrant wasn’t working, Wettstein said. Crews had to run about 800 feet (about 240 meters) of hose to another hydrant and nearly that length to a third to combat the blaze, which burned for several hours before it was brought under control.

The bodies of the girls -- ages 9 and 13 according to their loved ones -- were found on Thursday amid the rubble.

Their father was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His name hasn’t been released.

The cause of the fire in Millville remains under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, Chief Wettstein said.

Millville is around 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Atlantic City.

