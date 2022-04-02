2nd Trooper Killed in Suspected DUI Crash to Be Laid to Rest

A second Pennsylvania State Police trooper killed by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will be laid to rest Saturday.

A procession will accompany Trooper Branden Sisca from a funeral home to Perkiomen Valley High School, where a public funeral will then be held at noon, PSP spokesman Cpl. Brent Miller said.]

Sisca, 29, was killed alongside fellow trooper Martin F. Mack III and 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Olivera, whom the officers were trying to help as he walked along I-95 in the predawn hours of March 21.

Mack was laid to rest Thursday.

The woman charged with being behind the wheel of the car that struck and killed all three men is Jayana Webb. She is charged with a host of crimes, including third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

Sources told NBC10 that Mack and Sisca had just pulled over Webb when they received a call about a man who was walking on the highway. They then left Webb as they responded to the man, later identified as Oliveras.

As they tried to get him into their vehicle, a driver, who officials identified as Webb, drove up to the scene and tried to use the shoulder of the highway to get around them.

Webb hit all three men so hard that they were launched from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes of the interstate, police said.

Sisca was a graduate of West Chester University in 2014. He had recently graduated from the State Police Academy.

Sisca also was trained as an EMT and had served with the West Chester Fire Department and Good Fellowship Ambulance Company. At the time of his death, he was fire chief for the Trappe Fire Company No. 1.