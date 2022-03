Two state police troopers and another person were killed early Monday when they were struck and killed by a driver on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia.

The officers were trying to get a man who was walking on the highway into their patrol SUV when they were all struck by the driver, reported NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal.

I-95 is shut down in both directions between Broad Street and the Walt Whitman bridge.

BREAKING: Two PA State Police Troopers struck and killed on I-95 in South Philly. A civilian is also dead, officials say. Troopers were trying to get a man, who was walking on the highway, into their patrol SUV when they were all struck by another driver. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/t0SC1wYaMA — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) March 21, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.